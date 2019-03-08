Search

Police issue appeal after shotgun believed to have been fired in Camden High Street

PUBLISHED: 08:55 25 July 2019

The BMW police are looking for after shots in Camden High Street. Picture: Met Police

The BMW police are looking for after shots in Camden High Street. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Detectives have released CCTV after a shotgun is believed to have been fired in Camden High Street last week.

Officers were called at around 1.25am on June 17 to the street's junction with Buck Street.

It was reported that three suspects got out of a blue BMW 1 series and fired towards a grey Mercedes C class.

When the Met arrived at the scene both cars had left. It is believed the car containing potential victims turned left from Buck Street into Camden High Street.

It then drove the wrong way up the road, before turning into Inverness Street.

Footage also shows the BMW 1 series carry on along Camden High Street and was last picked up by CCTV footage in Grafton Road, in Kentish Town.

Initial investigations found damage to a nearby window. Anaylsis showed it to be consistent with that caused by a shotgun.

The Mercedes' registration is KW68 NSY.

Cops want to hear from anybody who might have seen the incident or the moments leading up to it.

Det Con Michael Clinch, who is investigating the incident, said: "Whilst we have yet to trace a victim in this case, we are determined to get the individuals involved in this incident off our streets, as well as finding the firearm which was used."

Anyone with information can call 0208 201 2713, or 101, quoting reference number CAD 439 of June 17.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

15 arrests over violent Hampstead burglaries as neighbours consider hiring private security

Lyndhurst Terrace in Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

West Hampstead pilates teacher gets suspended sentence for £35k fraud

Rhiann Keys. Picture: Met Police

Man stabbed in broad daylight in Camden High Street

Camden High Street looking towards Camden Market

Car crashes into Crouch End’s former Starbucks branch in the early hours of Sunday morning

Starbucks in Crouch End Broadway, which had a car crash into it on Saturday night. Picture: Luke Cawley-Harrison

Camden Town Brewery made Arsenal’s official drinks partner – but why wasn’t Islington’s only beer firm Hammerton approached?

Arsenal have picked Camden Town Brewery as their official beer partner for next year. Picture: Arsenal Football Club

