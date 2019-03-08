Police issue appeal after shotgun believed to have been fired in Camden High Street

Detectives have released CCTV after a shotgun is believed to have been fired in Camden High Street last week.

Officers were called at around 1.25am on June 17 to the street's junction with Buck Street.

It was reported that three suspects got out of a blue BMW 1 series and fired towards a grey Mercedes C class.

When the Met arrived at the scene both cars had left. It is believed the car containing potential victims turned left from Buck Street into Camden High Street.

It then drove the wrong way up the road, before turning into Inverness Street.

Footage also shows the BMW 1 series carry on along Camden High Street and was last picked up by CCTV footage in Grafton Road, in Kentish Town.

Initial investigations found damage to a nearby window. Anaylsis showed it to be consistent with that caused by a shotgun.

The Mercedes' registration is KW68 NSY.

Cops want to hear from anybody who might have seen the incident or the moments leading up to it.

Det Con Michael Clinch, who is investigating the incident, said: "Whilst we have yet to trace a victim in this case, we are determined to get the individuals involved in this incident off our streets, as well as finding the firearm which was used."

Anyone with information can call 0208 201 2713, or 101, quoting reference number CAD 439 of June 17.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.