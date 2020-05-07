Search

Camden ‘unexplained death’: Man found dead with stab injuries in Harrington Square

PUBLISHED: 20:25 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 20:25 07 May 2020

Harrington Square. Picture: Google

Harrington Square. Picture: Google

Archant

A man in his 20s has died after he was found with stab injuries in Harrington Square, Camden, on Thursday.

The man’s death is being treated as “non-suspicious, but unexplained”.

Police and the London Ambulance Service both attended shortly after 11.15am.

The dead man’s next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

No arrests have been made and police enquiries continue.

