Camden ‘unexplained death’: Man found dead with stab injuries in Harrington Square
PUBLISHED: 20:25 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 20:25 07 May 2020
Archant
A man in his 20s has died after he was found with stab injuries in Harrington Square, Camden, on Thursday.
The man’s death is being treated as “non-suspicious, but unexplained”.
Police and the London Ambulance Service both attended shortly after 11.15am.
The dead man’s next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.
No arrests have been made and police enquiries continue.
