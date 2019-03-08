Camden Town fatal stabbing: Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage

A man in his mid-20s was fatally stabbed in Camden Town last night. Picture: Google Archant

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a 25 year old man in Camden Town last week have appealed for taxi and black cab drivers to send in dashcam footage to help the inquiry.

The victim was pronounced dead after being attacked in Camden High Street, near to the Camden Town tube station.

He has not been named yet, though his next of kin have been informed.

Police had been called at 11.10pm to reports of an assault.

Another man, also in his twenties, was also found with a stab injury - he is now in a stable condition in hospital.

Det Ch Insp John Hughes from Scotland Yard's Specialist Crime squad is leading the investigation. He said: "We now understand that this attack took place next to the Camden Town tube station. This is one of the busiest and most popular parts of London. Lots of people were coming in and out of the station and many taxi and black cabs were passing through the area at the time. I would like to make a direct appeal to them to send in dash cam footage to our investigators. It could prove vital to apprehending those involved.

"Equally if you were there on Thursday night, we need to hear from you."

Ch Supt Raj Kohli, BCU commander in Camden and Islington, said: "I would firstly like to say that our thoughts are with the family, friends and wider community following this fatal attack. We are committed to bringing them the justice they deserve.

"I understand that a number of people believed to be known to the victim were present after the attack. I would urge them to come forward and speak to investigators as soon as possible with what they know and saw."

He added: "We are taking action across the borough to keep everyone safe and working with teams across the Met to apprehend those involved.

"Those near Camden High Street can expect an enhanced policing presence in their area in the coming days. Officers will be on hand to listen to any concerns."

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 8865/12Sep.

If you have information about this incident, or information about someone you suspect to be carrying a weapon and you do not want to speak to police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

You can also visit www.fearless.org to pass on information anonymously.