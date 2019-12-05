Search

Camden Town hit and run: Police appeal after man left in 'life-threatening' condition

PUBLISHED: 09:42 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 05 December 2019

Camden Road. Picture: Google

Camden Road. Picture: Google

The Met are appealing for witnesses after a hit and run outside of Camden Town Tube station which has left a man fighting for his life in hospital.

The collision happened shortly after 10pm last night, Wednesday December 4, in Camden Road.

Officers are also asking for anyone with dash-cam footage to get in touch.

The driver failed to stop at the scene, and Scotland Yard said "urgent enquiries" were underway to find them.

A Met spokesperson said: "London Ambulance Service also attended and a man, the pedestrian, has been taken to hospital where he is in a life-threatening condition."

They added: "Anyone who witnessed the incident, has any dash-cam footage or information that could assist, is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 8234/4Dec."

Members of the public can also pass on information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

