Camden stabbing: Boy killed on Regent's Park Estate was 'chased' and stabbed a 'number of times' say cops

A police cordon blocks off access to Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last night. Picture: Sam Volpe Archant

Police investigating the killing of a teenager in the Regent's Park Estate last night have confirmed he was chased by a "number of suspects" and stabbed "a number of times".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A police van outside the Queens Head and Artichoke pub. Picture: Sam Volpe A police van outside the Queens Head and Artichoke pub. Picture: Sam Volpe

The 16 year old, who has yet to be named, was found with stab injuries in Munster Square, NW1, shortly after 11pm and pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem will take place in due course.

Det Ch Insp Paul Healy, leading the investigation said: "We believe the victim was chased around the square by a number of suspects prior to being stabbed a number of times.

"The suspects made off in a vehicle which was discovered burnt out nearby. Another vehicle believed to be involved in the incident was also found burnt out some distance away."

One witness said from her bedroom window she had seen three men "screaming and laughing" as they pursued the victim, who she said could could be heard banging on a family's front door appealing for help before he was stabbed.

She added: "He said 'help me, help me, help me'. He collapsed on the floor and then it was quiet."

You may also want to watch:

Another resident on the estate who also declined to be named told this newspaper she had "been watching David Attenborough" and missed the stabbing.

"I didn't even hear it," she said. "I was up late and only noticed what was going on after it had happened when the police came."

Another woman, a mother and grandmother who lives opposite the crime scene told the Ham&High: "I came down to go the loo and just saw the blaring lights through my door. I think that was in the very early stages - there were only a couple of police officers there.

"It's scary, I've got a 15 year old living here. I didn't know him but they younger generation of the family were all aware of him."

Det Ch Insp Healy also urged anyone who saw anything or has dash-cam footage in the vicinity of Munster Square last night to contact his team,

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call the incident room on 02083580400 and quote CAD8433/12Aug.

To pass information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information. Young people can also in confidence contact the charity Fearless via their website: fearless.org.

Additional reporting by PA.