Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Camden stabbing: Boy killed on Regent's Park Estate was 'chased' and stabbed a 'number of times' say cops

PUBLISHED: 17:14 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 13 August 2019

A police cordon blocks off access to Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last night. Picture: Sam Volpe

A police cordon blocks off access to Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last night. Picture: Sam Volpe

Archant

Police investigating the killing of a teenager in the Regent's Park Estate last night have confirmed he was chased by a "number of suspects" and stabbed "a number of times".

A police van outside the Queens Head and Artichoke pub. Picture: Sam VolpeA police van outside the Queens Head and Artichoke pub. Picture: Sam Volpe

The 16 year old, who has yet to be named, was found with stab injuries in Munster Square, NW1, shortly after 11pm and pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem will take place in due course.

Det Ch Insp Paul Healy, leading the investigation said: "We believe the victim was chased around the square by a number of suspects prior to being stabbed a number of times.

"The suspects made off in a vehicle which was discovered burnt out nearby. Another vehicle believed to be involved in the incident was also found burnt out some distance away."

One witness said from her bedroom window she had seen three men "screaming and laughing" as they pursued the victim, who she said could could be heard banging on a family's front door appealing for help before he was stabbed.

She added: "He said 'help me, help me, help me'. He collapsed on the floor and then it was quiet."

You may also want to watch:

Another resident on the estate who also declined to be named told this newspaper she had "been watching David Attenborough" and missed the stabbing.

"I didn't even hear it," she said. "I was up late and only noticed what was going on after it had happened when the police came."

Another woman, a mother and grandmother who lives opposite the crime scene told the Ham&High: "I came down to go the loo and just saw the blaring lights through my door. I think that was in the very early stages - there were only a couple of police officers there.

"It's scary, I've got a 15 year old living here. I didn't know him but they younger generation of the family were all aware of him."

Det Ch Insp Healy also urged anyone who saw anything or has dash-cam footage in the vicinity of Munster Square last night to contact his team,

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call the incident room on 02083580400 and quote CAD8433/12Aug.

To pass information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information. Young people can also in confidence contact the charity Fearless via their website: fearless.org.

Additional reporting by PA.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

16-year-old stabbed to death in Regent’s Park Estate

A police cordon blocks off access to Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last night. Picture: Sam Volpe

Spurs attacker Lamela hails ‘unbelievable’ Lo Celso

New Spurs signing Giovani Lo Celso is paraded to fans prior to the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Camden High Street: Armed police detain suspected drug-dealer in rush hour sting

Armed police in Camden High Street. Picture: Tom Miles

Two men charged with public order offences after incident at Mesut Ozil’s home

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

‘Don’t force us to move’ say Muswell Hill tenants as council’s redevelopment plans loom

James Farmer, who is set to lose his home in Muswell Hill. Picture: Helin Tezcanli

Most Read

16-year-old stabbed to death in Regent’s Park Estate

A police cordon blocks off access to Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last night. Picture: Sam Volpe

Spurs attacker Lamela hails ‘unbelievable’ Lo Celso

New Spurs signing Giovani Lo Celso is paraded to fans prior to the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Camden High Street: Armed police detain suspected drug-dealer in rush hour sting

Armed police in Camden High Street. Picture: Tom Miles

Two men charged with public order offences after incident at Mesut Ozil’s home

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

‘Don’t force us to move’ say Muswell Hill tenants as council’s redevelopment plans loom

James Farmer, who is set to lose his home in Muswell Hill. Picture: Helin Tezcanli

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hughes happy to get back on track with success over ‘bogey team’

North Middlesex celebrate a wicket in the Middlesex County Premier Division (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

South Hampstead remain top after Headstone victory

South Hampstead celebrate victory over Headstone Manor (Pic: Ankit Patel)

Pochettino: Much more to come from Ndombele

Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with Danny Rose (second, right) during the Premier League match against Aston Villa (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Hampstead secure win despite batting collapse

Callum Jackson of Hampstead in batting action during the Middlesex County Premier Division (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Reza Pakravan: Maida Vale explorer encountered people smugglers, gunfire, and a bloody chicken in Africa’s Sahel region

Reza walking with a local guide in Mali. Picture: Reza Pakravan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists