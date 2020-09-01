Queen’s Crescent police raids: Nine men charged with drug dealing offences

Police vans parked up during a dawn raid to target drug supply into Queen's Crescent. Picture: Met Police Archant

Nine men have been charged with a range of drug-dealing offences after a series of early-morning raids in Camden on August 26.

The arrests came after 19 properties were searched in the Queen’s Crescent area.

A total of 14 people were arrested, and now nine men have been charged.

Three men – Hendrick and Helije Bungisa, 23 and 28 respectively, and both of Haverstock Road, and Gercelain Bungisa, 28, of Stanmore Road, Harringay, have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and remanded in custody until September 25.

Also held on remand are Muswell Hill man Adam Fontana, 24, of Strode Close, Elliott D’Sane, 25 of Agincourt Road, Belsize Park, and Gospel Oak men Anthony Drummond, 18, of Vicar’s Road and Vincent Breslin, 36 of Grafton Road,

Two others, Jamaal Bradley, 26, of St Alban’s Villas, and Brian Gleeson, 57, of Grafton Road, were also charged with drug dealing offences but bailed until September 25.

Five men, aged between 18 and 34, were also arrested but released under investigation.