Camden murders: Third man convicted of Sadiq Mohammed's murder, but co-defendant cleared of Abdikarim Hassan's killing

A third man has been convicted of the murder of Sadiq Aadam Mohammed in Kentish Town during the February 2018 "orgy of violence" that also saw Abdikarim Hassan killed.

Godwin Lunghy, 19, was found guilty at the Old Bailey on Monday, but his co-defendant, Hackney man Anuoluwa Temenu, 19, was cleared of Mr Hassan's murder.

Tottenham mman Lunghy was also found guilty of violent disorder in relation to an incident in Pembury Circus, Hackney that night.

He had fled to France after the incidents. He will be sentenced on April 6.

Mr Mohammed died in Malden Road after being attacked shortly after 10pm on February 20 2018.

Less than two hours earlier, Abdikarim Hassan, 18, was killed in Bartholomew Road.

On May 29 last year Isaiah Popoola, 20, of Grafton Way, was convicted of Mr Hassan's manslaughter, Mr Mohammed's murder, and grievous bodily harm in relation to an attack on two men in Aldenham Street the same evening.

In the earlier trial Ben Drummond, 20, of Ingestre Road, was convicted of Mr Mohammed's murder.

Both were given life sentences, with minimum terms of 28 years and 23 terms respectively.

When sentencing them, Judge Richard Marks QC said "What is clear is whatever the reason you were fired up that night and engaged in what can only be described as an orgy of street violence. The nature and extent was truly shocking."

After Lunghy's conviction, Det Ch Insp John Hughes, who led the murder investigation, said: "Our investigation showed clearly that Lunghy, Popoola and Drummond went out that night with the express intention of killing people. Their actions have left two families devastated.

"The group pre-planned the attacks throughout the day. They obtained stolen vehicles, weapons and roamed the streets looking for their victims. Then, all wearing masks, heavily outnumbered the unarmed victims who having failed to escape, were unable to defend themselves in the face of such overwhelming force."

Det Ch Insp Hughes emphasised the police were still hoping to "secure evidence of sufficient quality" to charge others in relation to the crimes and urged anyone with information to come forward.

To provide information to the police, call 101, tweet @MetCC, call the Incident Room number 020 8345 3734 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.