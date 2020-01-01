Camden murders: Godwin Lunghy faces life sentence as Met Chief talks of ‘unimaginable’ pain of victim’s family

Godwin Lunghy. Picture: Met Police Archant

A third man has been jailed for his part in the murder of Sadiq Aadam Mohammed during the brutal night of violence that scarred Camden in February 2018.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sadiq Aadam Mohamed. Picture: Metropolitan Police Sadiq Aadam Mohamed. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Tottenham man Godwin Lunghy, now 19, was just 17 when he, along with others armed with knives, dragged Mr Mohammed, 20, from a car and subjected him to a “ferocious group attack”.

Mr Mohammed, the third member of his family to be killed by a knife on the streets of north London, was killed in Maldon Road shortly after 10pm on February 20, 2018.

Lunghy, who fled to France in an attempt to evade justice, was convicted in March and has now been told he will serve life in prison, with a minimum term of 21 years.

READ MORE: Camden murders: Third man convicted of Sadiq Mohammed’s murder, but co-defendant cleared of Abdikarim Hassan’s killing

He will serve a concurrent three year sentence for violent disorder – which relates to an incident in Pembury Circus, Hackney.

Isaiah Popoola and Ben Drummond. Pictures: Met Police Isaiah Popoola and Ben Drummond. Pictures: Met Police

Sentencing, Judge Mark Lucraft QC, said “[Mr Mohammed was] subjected to what can only be described as the most vicious and brutal of attacks by you and the others who you were with.

“This was a ferocious group attack carried out in revenge.”

You may also want to watch:

The court heard student Mr Mohammed was “a young man with great prospects, who excelled in his studies”.

The night of violence saw five incidents over two hours, with Abdikarim Hassan, 17, also stabbed to death on the streets of Camden

Six months before, Mr Mohammed’s brother Mohamed Aadam Mohammed, 20, was also murdered, while a cousin, Mohamed Abdullahi, 20, was also fatally stabbed in June 2013.

Lunghy, from Tottenham, was the third man convicted over the night of violence.

On May 29 last year Isaiah Popoola, 20, of Grafton Way, was convicted of Mr Hassan’s manslaughter, Mr Mohammed’s murder, and grievous bodily harm in relation to an attack in Aldenham Street, Camden.

Ben Drummond, 20, of Ingestre Road, was convicted of Mr Mohammed’s murder and of violent disorder.

Both were given life sentences, with minimum terms of 28 years and 23 terms respectively.

After Lunghy’s sentencing, Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said it was “unimaginable” that a family could lose so many loved ones to knife crime.

She said: “A family that has lost three youngsters is absolutely awful. Incredibly rare. I’m not aware of any others in this era who have lost so many from one family.”