Appeal to find Camden man convicted for possession of a gun 'with intent to endanger life'

Yusuf Ahmed. Picture: Met Police Archant

Police are looking for help in finding a Somers Town man who has been jailed in his absence for possession of a loaded gun.

Yusuf Ahmed, 26, of Aldenham Street was jailed for 13 years on November 21 for having the gun and ammunition with an intention to endanger life, and his co-defendant Ibrahim Cabdulgadir, 26, of West Hendon Broadway was jailed for possession of a firearm with ammunition.

Ahmed fled in the third week of the trial which ended on Friday November 15. He was convicted and sentenced in his absence. Officers are now looking to find him.

On March 6 last year, armed police stopped a black vehicle driving down Billet Road in Walthamstow. They found Ahmed in the passenger seat and Candulgadir driving. Both men were searched.

During their investigations, they found a gun inside a white plastic bag under the rear passenger seat. It contained two rounds of modified ammunition, enabling it to fire live rounds.

Tests found Ahmed's DNA on the gun and ammunition and bags that had been used to carry it. He had been unable to explain how his DNA was present on all of the items.

During the trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court, a jury heard that Ahmed tried to buy ammunition from legitimate gun shops on three occasions. Police believe that he was trying to arm himself in retaliation for an attack he was involved in on February 20 2018.

Det Ins Victoria Sullivan said: "Yusuf Ahmed fled in the third week of his trial, but the evidence put forward against him was so strong he was convicted and has now been sentenced in his absence. It is imperative he is located and faces the consequences of his reckless actions.

"I know someone out there will have seen him around or know of his current whereabouts and we need to hear from these people so that my officers can arrest him and ensure he serves the sentence which has been handed down by the judge."

Anyone with information is asked to call 999 quoting reference number 02SD/741287 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.