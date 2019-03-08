Search

Camden High Street: Armed police detain suspected drug-dealer in rush hour sting

PUBLISHED: 19:28 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:31 12 August 2019

Armed police in Camden High Street. Picture: Tom Miles

Armed police brought Camden High Street to a standstill this evening as part of a "pre-planned" operation to arrest a suspected drug dealer.

A number of armed cops helped colleagues detain the individual in a white Toyota Prius - who has now been taken to a south London police station.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "At approximately 17:50hrs on Monday, 12 August, officers including firearms officers, carried out a pre-planned operation on Camden High Street.

"A man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled substances. He has been taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody."

The police did not release any further details of the man in question.

The road has since been re-opened.

The spokesperson added: "Enquiries continue. We are not prepared to comment further due to ongoing operational reasons."

