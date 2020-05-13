Camden cocaine dealers convicted after police find them with £1.4m worth of drugs and £200k cash

Cocaine dealers Egli Hazizolli (left) and Mikeljan Baca (right). Picture: Met Police Archant

Two South Hampstead drug dealers have been convicted of drugs and money laundering offences being stopped by police with £1.4m worth of cocaine and a suitcase full of cash in April.

£200,000 in cash and £1.4m of cocaine was found in a car with two Camden drug dealers. Picture: Met Police £200,000 in cash and £1.4m of cocaine was found in a car with two Camden drug dealers. Picture: Met Police

Mikelian Baca, 26, and Egli Hazizolli, 24, both of Mortimer Crescent, were stopped in a vehicle in Edgeware with holdall filled with approximately 14kg of cocaine and £200,000.

Both men pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply the drug and money laundering at Harrow Crown Court on May 6. They will be sentenced at the same court on June 1.

Det Const Irfan Khalifa said: “This is a fantastic example of different areas of the Met working together to crackdown on crime and remove a huge amount of class A drugs from the streets of London. The evidence we built against Baca and Hazizolli was so overwhelming that they had no choice but to plead guilty.

“Drugs blight communities and ruin lives and so, even during these unprecedented times, the Met will continue to target those responsible for bringing them onto the streets of London.”