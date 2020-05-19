Camden bus attack: Man arrested after assault leaves pensioner with broken leg

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a pensioner suffered a broken leg from an unprovoked attack aboard a Camden bus.

The 69-year-old woman was found injured in Camden Road on May 4 and police have now arrested a man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

The victim walks with the aid of a stick. She was taken by paramedics to a central London hospital for treatment and after surgery she was discharged several days later.

The man has been released on bail while the investigation continues.

If you have information about this incident call 101 quoting reference CAD 4570/04May, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.