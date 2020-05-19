Search

Advanced search

Camden bus attack: Man arrested after assault leaves pensioner with broken leg

PUBLISHED: 16:36 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 19 May 2020

A 69-year-old woman was attacked on the 29 bus on May 4. Picture: Met Police

A 69-year-old woman was attacked on the 29 bus on May 4. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a pensioner suffered a broken leg from an unprovoked attack aboard a Camden bus.

The 69-year-old woman was found injured in Camden Road on May 4 and police have now arrested a man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

You may also want to watch:

The victim walks with the aid of a stick. She was taken by paramedics to a central London hospital for treatment and after surgery she was discharged several days later.

The man has been released on bail while the investigation continues.

If you have information about this incident call 101 quoting reference CAD 4570/04May, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

The Queens: Crouch End pub owners in ‘advanced talks’ over sale that would see it reopen when lockdown rules are relaxed

The Queens pub in Crouch End. Picture: Google

Camden man, 20, pleads guilty to coronavirus texts scam by tricking vulnerable into handing over bank details

Mohammed Khan, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud. Picture: Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Could obesity in Hampstead and Highgate be playing a role in area’s coronavirus rates?

Hospital admissions were obesity is a factor are on the rise. Picture: Clara Molden/PA

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

The Queens: Crouch End pub owners in ‘advanced talks’ over sale that would see it reopen when lockdown rules are relaxed

The Queens pub in Crouch End. Picture: Google

Camden man, 20, pleads guilty to coronavirus texts scam by tricking vulnerable into handing over bank details

Mohammed Khan, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud. Picture: Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Could obesity in Hampstead and Highgate be playing a role in area’s coronavirus rates?

Hospital admissions were obesity is a factor are on the rise. Picture: Clara Molden/PA

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus: Six positive tests from Premier League clubs

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

PFA survey reveals 22 per cent of members are depressed or considered self-harm

A general view of a football field with goal posts

How will phase one of Premier League training work?

West Ham United's training ground (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Coronavirus: England bowlers to rely on sweat not saliva

England's James Anderson holds the ball after taking his 300th test wicket at Lord's

Camden bus attack: Man arrested after assault leaves pensioner with broken leg

A 69-year-old woman was attacked on the 29 bus on May 4. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24