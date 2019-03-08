Help find Calvin Bungisa's killers: £10k reward from Crimestoppers to aid search for suspects

Calvin Bungisa. Picture: Met Police Archant

Crimestoppers are offering £10,000 to help find the killers of Kentish Town man Calvin Bungisa.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The car seen near the scene of Calvin Burgisa's murder, and the 22-year-old, who was stabbed in Grafton Road. Picture: Met Police The car seen near the scene of Calvin Burgisa's murder, and the 22-year-old, who was stabbed in Grafton Road. Picture: Met Police

Calvin, 22, was stabbed and beaten to death on April 1 in Grafton Road.

Police have previously appealed for witnesses who may have driven through Gospel Oak at the time of the killing.

Witnesses have told police that Calvin was chased before he collapsed and was assaulted by men "seen carrying large knives or swords", but no-one has yet been arrested over his death.

You may also want to watch:

The men in question fled the scene in a stolen car which was found burnt out later that evening.

The reward offered by Crimestoppers only applies to information passed to them - not information given directly to the police.

Alexa Loukas, who runs the charity in London, said: "We are offering this reward to get justice for Calvin and peace of mind for his loved ones and the community in which this happened."

"We urge those who know something about Calvin's murder to contact our charity anonymously. His family deserve closure and answers."

You can anonymously contact Crimestoppers 24/7 using 0800 555 111 or the online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org or Fearless.org for young people.