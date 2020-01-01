Cabdullahi Hassan killing: Two men cleared of murder at the Old Bailey

Cabdullahi Hassan, 20, was fatally stabbed on July 25 last year. Picture: Met Police Archant

Two men have been acquitted of murder charges relating to the fatal stabbing of South Hampstead man Cabdullahi Hassan last July.

Ainsworth House, St John's Wood, where Cabdullahi Hassan was killed. Picture: Harry Taylor Ainsworth House, St John's Wood, where Cabdullahi Hassan was killed. Picture: Harry Taylor

Mr Hassan was found dead in Boundary Road, South Hampstead shortly before midnight on July 25 2019.

Amil Choudury, 20, of Walterton Road, Maida Hill, and Mohammed Miah, 20, of Lancefield Street, West Kilburn were both cleared today of his murder at the Old Bailey.

Mr Choudury and Mr Miah were also cleared by the jury of manslaughter, attempted murder, wounding with intent, and unlawful wounding.

The charge of attempted murder referred to an attack on Mr Hassan's cousin, Ayub Hassan, 20, on the same night.

At the Old Bailey, Judge Angela Rafferty QC told the defendants they were free to go.