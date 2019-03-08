Search

Sheiku Adams death: Burglars who broke into man's Kentish Town home acquitted of manslaughter

PUBLISHED: 12:49 10 June 2019

Sheiku Adams died after falling from a third-floor window. Picture: Met Police

Four people have been acquitted of the manslaughter of Sheiku Adams, who died after falling from his third floor flat as he fled burglars who had broken into his home.

Sheiku Adams, 49, fell from a third-floor window in Denyer House, Highgate Road, Kentish Town, on October 25.

He was taken to St Mary's Hospital suffering multiple injuries, but was later pronounced dead.

Sheiku's wife, 45, and his teenage daughter were present in the flat at the time of the burglary.

Neil Allen, 26, of Fordhouse Road, Wolverhampton; Jamie Cohen, 34, of no fixed abode; Stephanie Haughton, 35, of Leslie Road, Wolverhampton; and Nicola Green, 32, of Oxley Moor Road, Wolverhampton, were charged with manslaughter, aggravated burglary and burglary in November.

All four were found not guilty of manslaughter at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Allen pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary in April and Cohen and Haughton were found guilty of burglary.

They will be sentenced at the Old Bailey next month.

Ms Green was found not guilty on all counts.

Det Insp Vicky Tunstall from the Met's murder squad said: "We worked tirelessly to identify, locate and prosecute the people who were responsible for forcing their way into Mr Adams' home.

"I would like to thank the investigation team who worked so hard on this case. I would also like to praise members of the local community who supported the family by giving critical evidence."

