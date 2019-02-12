British Transport Police appeal after man flashes woman on Thameslink train

The British Transport Police are looking to speak to this man about a sexual offence on a Thameslink train in January. Picture: British Transport Police Archant

British Transport Police officers are looking for a man who flashed a woman before touching himself inappropriately.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened at 11.34pm on Saturday January 19 on a Thameslink service between West Hampstead and Herne Hill.

The man is reported to have exposed himself, before touching himself inappropriately.

Officers believe a man captured by CCTV cameras may have information that could help their investigation.

He was wearing a green coat with a furry hood, a baseball cap, with dark trousers and trainers.

Anyone who recognises the man, or who has more information about the incident, is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 710 of January 19.