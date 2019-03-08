Search

Two brothers jailed for 21 years for violent robbery spree in Maida Vale where a gun was pointed at police

PUBLISHED: 10:09 18 March 2019

Craig Clarke and Jordan Kagbo Clarke. Picture: Met Police

Craig Clarke and Jordan Kagbo Clarke. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Two brothers who went on a violent robbery spree in Maida Vale and pointed a gun at a police officer have been jailed for a total of 21 years.

Craig Clarke, 21 of Mascotts Close, in Dollis Hill, and his older brother Jordon Kagbo-Clarke, 25, went on a one-night rampage looking for and robbing victims at knife and gun point, Scotland Yard said.

They were sentenced on Friday at Southwark Crown Court.

At 12.25am on August 31 Clarke and Kagbo-Clarke grabbed hold of a 29-year-old man in Hamilton Terrace.

On seeing the gun the victim managed to wrestle free and escaped. He later identifying Clarke in an ID parade.

At 1.20am the brothers approached a 26-year-old man in Paverley Street blocking his path and brandished the gun and knife to re-enforce the threat.

The victim handed over his wallet containing cash, a mobile phone, bankcards and other identity documents to the two men who thanked him as they left.

Ten minutes later a 19-year-old man was standing outside a supermarket with friends on the Edgware Road when the two brothers struck again.

Kagbo-Clarke put the gun to the teenager’s head, and demanded that he hand over his property. He also pointed the weapon at the teenager’s friends. Clarke then stabbed the victim in the thigh who then handed over his watch.

Police officers who saw this final robbery jumped out of their car and chased the brothers.

As the officers closed in Kagbo-Clarke pointed the gun towards one of them. The officers continued to run after the pair catching up with Clarke and arresting him.

Kagbo-Clarke ran into the path of a police car and was detained and then arrested.

The two defendants entered guilty pleas after initially saying they were innocent.

Clarke was sentenced to nine years for attempted robbery, two counts of robbery, possession of a bladed article, possession of a prohibited firearm and GBH.

Kagbo-Clarke, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 12 years attempted robbery, two counts of robbery, possession of a bladed article, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a firearm with intent to resist arrest. Det Serg Mark Attridge from the Met’s murder squad said paid tribute to the unarmed officers and thanked the victims adding: “I am pleased that today these violent offenders are now behind bars and not able to prey on the public of London.”

