Teenager charged after Broadlands Close stabbing

PUBLISHED: 10:14 08 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:14 08 February 2020

Picture: Met Police

Picture: Met Police

Archant

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Highgate have charged a 17-year-old male.

The teenager, from the Highgate area, was charged on Friday (February 7) with GBH with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Saturday, 8 February.

On Wednesday (February 5) a 16-year-old male was stabbed in Broadlands Close, Highgate, at approximately 4pm.

He was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service where he remains. His condition is not life threatening.

Detectives from the North Area Command Unit continue to investigate.

