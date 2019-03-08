Police to question man after Muswell Hill councillor is racially abused on Northern line train

A man has come forward after a councillor reported being racially abused on a Northern line train by two men on Friday night.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said he had voluntarily come forward and would be interviewed later this week.

Officers have also identified the other man pictured by councillor Julia Ogiehor.

The spokesperson said he was assisting with their investigation, and he posed no risk to the public.

Cllr Ogiehor told the Ham&High two men launched a vile 15-minute rant against her while she made her way home on Friday night. The Lib Dem councillor for Muswell Hill took a photo while they repeatedly asked her: "Where do you come from?"

Yesterday South Hertfordshire Golf Club announced it had suspended two members after the incident, while an investigation took place.

One of the men pictured was wearing a polo shirt with the club's logo on.

A statement said: "The club has been co-operating with the British Transport Police since early Saturday morning and given the seriousness of the allegations, the club has suspended the membership of the two individuals concerned pending the outcome of the police enquiry.

"South Herts prides itself on its diverse and all-inclusive membership and categorically denounce racism of any kind and under any circumstances."

Rumours also persisted on social media over the weekend that one of the men worked for Virgin Media. However a spokesperson confirmed to the Ham&High that neither had ever been an employee there.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 37 of June 22.