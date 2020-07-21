Search

Transport cops search for man in relation to Finchley Road tube station sex assault

PUBLISHED: 17:30 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:55 21 July 2020

The man British Transport Police want to speak to about a reported sexual assault in Finchley Road Tube station. Picture: BTP

The man British Transport Police want to speak to about a reported sexual assault in Finchley Road Tube station. Picture: BTP

Archant

Police are appealing for help finding a man in relation to a sexual assault reported earlier in July.

Police want to speak to this man over an reported July 12 assault in Finchley Road station. Picture: BTPPolice want to speak to this man over an reported July 12 assault in Finchley Road station. Picture: BTP

Investigators from British Transport Police are hunting the man, who they think can help their inquiries into the alleged crime, which took place in Finchley Road Tube station.

A woman was allegedly touched inappropriately while heading towards the station’s exit shortly after 11pm on July 12.

You may also want to watch:

Officers have released CCTV footage of the man they’re seeking to question, as they believe has information which can help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man – who appears to be white, with short dark hair and was wearing a white t-shirt and pale blue shorts – is asked to contact transport cops by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 405040.

In both cases, quote reference number 485 of 12/07/20.

To remain anonymous, witnesses are able to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

