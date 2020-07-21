Transport cops search for man in relation to Finchley Road tube station sex assault
PUBLISHED: 17:30 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:55 21 July 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for help finding a man in relation to a sexual assault reported earlier in July.
Investigators from British Transport Police are hunting the man, who they think can help their inquiries into the alleged crime, which took place in Finchley Road Tube station.
A woman was allegedly touched inappropriately while heading towards the station’s exit shortly after 11pm on July 12.
Officers have released CCTV footage of the man they’re seeking to question, as they believe has information which can help their investigation.
Anyone who recognises the man – who appears to be white, with short dark hair and was wearing a white t-shirt and pale blue shorts – is asked to contact transport cops by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 405040.
In both cases, quote reference number 485 of 12/07/20.
To remain anonymous, witnesses are able to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111
