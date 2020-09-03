Search

Advanced search

Transport cops search for men over ‘outraging public decency’ incident on a Northern line tube to Golders Green

PUBLISHED: 11:35 03 September 2020

British Transport Police want to speak to two men over an incident of outraging public decency. Picture: BTP

British Transport Police want to speak to two men over an incident of outraging public decency. Picture: BTP

Archant

British Tranport Police are searching for two men after an incident of “outraging public decency” on a Northern Line tube in June.

Between 8.15 and 8.30pm on June 26, as the tube travelled between King’s Cross and Golders Green, two suspects are “reported to have acted inappropriately in front of two women”.

You may also want to watch:

Officers have released images of the men they would like to in relation their investigation.

One of the men was wearing blue ripped jeans and a blue jacket, with the other clad in white shorts and a pale striped t-shirt. Both were pictured with dark hair and cropped beards.

Anyone who knows them is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, and in both cases, quote reference number 236 of 27/06/20.

Alternatively, any informant can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Royal Free Hospital’s paediatric services to close for winter as part of Covid-19 ‘second wave’ planning – with Whittington services expanding

The Royal Free's paediatric services are to close with the Whittington and Great Ormond Street picking up the slack as part of a reorganisation for winter 2020-2021 amid Covid-19 'second wave' planning. Picture: Sam Volpe

Pictures: The vibrant Regent’s Canal 200 years after opening

Running past Gasholder Park in King's Cross. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Queen’s Crescent police raids: Nine men charged with drug dealing offences

Police vans parked up during a dawn raid to target drug supply into Queen's Crescent. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Royal Free Hospital’s paediatric services to close for winter as part of Covid-19 ‘second wave’ planning – with Whittington services expanding

The Royal Free's paediatric services are to close with the Whittington and Great Ormond Street picking up the slack as part of a reorganisation for winter 2020-2021 amid Covid-19 'second wave' planning. Picture: Sam Volpe

Pictures: The vibrant Regent’s Canal 200 years after opening

Running past Gasholder Park in King's Cross. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Queen’s Crescent police raids: Nine men charged with drug dealing offences

Police vans parked up during a dawn raid to target drug supply into Queen's Crescent. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Women’s Super League season preview

Leonie Maier of Arsenal and Angela Addison of Tottenham during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Arsenal captain Kim Little named in Champions League team of the season

Kim Little of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Aurora Orchestra play Beethoven from memory at the Albert Hall and Kings Cross

Prom 72: Symphonie Fantastique: performed by the Aurora Orchestra, conducted by Nicholas Collon (Jane Mitchell & James Bonas: directors, Kate Wicks: production designer, Will Reynolds: consultant designer, Cydney Uffindell-Phillips: movement consultant, Mathew Baynton: actor) on Thursday, 12 Sept. 2019. Photo by Mark Allan

Transport cops search for men over ‘outraging public decency’ incident on a Northern line tube to Golders Green

British Transport Police want to speak to two men over an incident of outraging public decency. Picture: BTP

Ham&High joins calls for Whitehall to keep promises to do ‘whatever necessary’ for local councils’ post-Covid finances

Robert Jenrick is communities minister. The Ham&High is calling for the government to honour promises to support councils' Covid-19 recovery efforts. Picture: PA/Archant