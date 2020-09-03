Transport cops search for men over ‘outraging public decency’ incident on a Northern line tube to Golders Green

British Transport Police want to speak to two men over an incident of outraging public decency. Picture: BTP Archant

British Tranport Police are searching for two men after an incident of “outraging public decency” on a Northern Line tube in June.

Between 8.15 and 8.30pm on June 26, as the tube travelled between King’s Cross and Golders Green, two suspects are “reported to have acted inappropriately in front of two women”.

Officers have released images of the men they would like to in relation their investigation.

One of the men was wearing blue ripped jeans and a blue jacket, with the other clad in white shorts and a pale striped t-shirt. Both were pictured with dark hair and cropped beards.

Anyone who knows them is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, and in both cases, quote reference number 236 of 27/06/20.

Alternatively, any informant can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.