Search

Advanced search

Bright Akinleye killing: Three jailed over ‘needless’ attack on drill music manager who died in Euston hotel’s lobby

PUBLISHED: 17:33 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:33 29 June 2020

Bright Akinleye. Picture: Met Police

Bright Akinleye. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Three men have been jailed over the killing of 22 year-old drill music manager Bright Akinleye – who died in the lobby of a Euston hotel after being stabbed in February 2019.

Tashan Brewster. Picture: Met PoliceTashan Brewster. Picture: Met Police

Abdoulie Ceesay, 29, and Tashan Brewster, 32, were both convicted of Mr Akinleye’s murder in March, with a third man – Oliver Petts, 30, pleading guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter during the trial at the Old Bailey.

Ceesay, of no fixed address, and Brewster, from Kennington Park Road, will both serve life sentences with a minimum term of 21 years. Bromley man Petts will serve five years.

Mr Akinleye had been filming a music video with a rapper he managed when he was attacked shortly before 10.45pm on February 18.

READ MORE: Euston murder: Three men found guilty of killing Bright Akinleye

Det Insp Jamie Stevenson said the incident last January had seen the “needless death of another young man”.

Oliver Petts. Picture: Met PoliceOliver Petts. Picture: Met Police

He added: “Our thoughts remain with Bright’s family as they continue to struggle to come to terms with him being snatched from them.

You may also want to watch:

“This fatal stabbing stemmed from several people being involved in taunting on social media. I still cannot comprehend how it ended in such a violent murder.”

On the night of his death, Bright had been filming a promotional video for a drill music track with a rapper he managed, when he was violently attacked inside a rented AirBnB flat.

Abdoulie Ceesay. Picture: Met PoliceAbdoulie Ceesay. Picture: Met Police

He was able to wrest the murder weapon – a knife – from his attackers and staggered into the lobby of the Wesley Hotel where he collapsed and died.

At trial, the court heard that Lewisham man Mr Akinleye was involved with a group of drill artists from Birmingham called 23 Drillaz and that Brewster had been recruited to help “punish” Mr Akinleye over a long-running “war of words” on social media.

Prosecutor Simon Denison QC told the court the attack was planned and a response to continued taunts between Mr Akinleye and Southwark twin brothers Jospin and Elvis Mayamba.

The twins’ friend, Ceesay, and Petts had been at a studio in Deptford where the video shoot began, before moving to Euston.

Ceesay called Brewster to the Euston flat, and the latter’s DNA was found on the handle of the murder weapon. More DNA evidence linked Brewster to a pair of trainers that were stained with blood.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

General election candidates urged to support sanctions against Israel

Camden Palestine Solidarity Campaign public meeting at St Pancras Community Centre on 25.03.15. Speaker Keir Starmer. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Michael Rosen was ‘probably 2 or 3 hours’ away from death from Covid-19, then a Muswell Hill doctor stepped in

Former Children's Laureate and Keat's House poet-in-residence Michael Rosen, who spent seven weeks on a ventilator with Covid-19. Picture: PA

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

General election candidates urged to support sanctions against Israel

Camden Palestine Solidarity Campaign public meeting at St Pancras Community Centre on 25.03.15. Speaker Keir Starmer. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Michael Rosen was ‘probably 2 or 3 hours’ away from death from Covid-19, then a Muswell Hill doctor stepped in

Former Children's Laureate and Keat's House poet-in-residence Michael Rosen, who spent seven weeks on a ventilator with Covid-19. Picture: PA

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus: County cricket cleared to start on August 1

Essex celebrate winning the County Championship title in 2019 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Haringey Hawks quartet bag scholarships abroad to help progress basketball careers

Haringey Hawks celebrating their success (Pic: Franck Batimba)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 29

Germany's Steffi Graf in action

Schnaderbeck signs new Arsenal contract

Arsenal's Viktoria Schnaderbeck (left) and Bayern Munich's Lina Magull (right) battle for the ball

Bright Akinleye killing: Three jailed over ‘needless’ attack on drill music manager who died in Euston hotel’s lobby

Bright Akinleye. Picture: Met Police