Search

Advanced search

Bright Akinleye stabbing: Fourth man charged with murder of man who collapsed in Camden hotel lobby

PUBLISHED: 18:55 17 September 2019

Victim Bright Akinleye. Picture: Met Police

Victim Bright Akinleye. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A fourth man has been charged with the murder of Bright Akinleye, who was killed in Euston in February.

Bright, 22, walked into a Euston Street hotel on the night of February 18 suffering from stab injuries, and he collapsed and died shortly afterwards.

Silas Loko, 26, of Kinglake Estate, was arrested on September 12 and charged with Bright's murder.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey.

You may also want to watch:

He will face a trial at the Old Bailey from January 27 next year, along with three others.

Tashan Brewster, 31 and of Kennington Park Road, Abdoulie Ceesay, 28, and Oliver Petts, 29, will also be in the dock.

The latter two are both of no fixed address.

Staff at the Wesley Hotel, where Bright collapsed, tried in vain to save him.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Sakhira Loseke stabbing: Woman appears in court charged with murder of young mum in Chalk Farm

Sakhira Loseke. Picture: Met Police

Travellers evicted from Channing School playing fields in Stanhope Road, Highgate

Police with the Travellers on Thursday. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

St John’s Wood academy blows whistle on sports club for kids – as activities are banned on Sundays

Rising Stars coaching sessions have now been stopped. Picture: Eliot Tang

Camden Town fatal stabbing: Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage

A man in his mid-20s was fatally stabbed in Camden Town last night. Picture: Google

Haringey Council leader Joseph Ejiofor pulls out of race to be Vauxhall’s next MP

Cllr Joseph Ejiofor, leader of Haringey Council. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Sakhira Loseke stabbing: Woman appears in court charged with murder of young mum in Chalk Farm

Sakhira Loseke. Picture: Met Police

Travellers evicted from Channing School playing fields in Stanhope Road, Highgate

Police with the Travellers on Thursday. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

St John’s Wood academy blows whistle on sports club for kids – as activities are banned on Sundays

Rising Stars coaching sessions have now been stopped. Picture: Eliot Tang

Camden Town fatal stabbing: Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage

A man in his mid-20s was fatally stabbed in Camden Town last night. Picture: Google

Haringey Council leader Joseph Ejiofor pulls out of race to be Vauxhall’s next MP

Cllr Joseph Ejiofor, leader of Haringey Council. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Cricket: Simpson stars as Middlesex lead at Lancashire

John Simpson of Middlesex. Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Finchley pick up convincing win in first game of season

The Finchley RFC team. Picture: Victoria McCarthy

Gavin Williamson backs headteachers right to exclude kids and touts SEND free schools but evades school climate strikes question

Education secretary Gavin Williamson, pictured at the University of Birmingham. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Bright Akinleye stabbing: Fourth man charged with murder of man who collapsed in Camden hotel lobby

Victim Bright Akinleye. Picture: Met Police

WSL: Man Utd Women 0 Arsenal Women 1

Arsenal's Danielle Van De Donk celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists