Bright Akinleye stabbing: Fourth man charged with murder of man who collapsed in Camden hotel lobby

A fourth man has been charged with the murder of Bright Akinleye, who was killed in Euston in February.

Bright, 22, walked into a Euston Street hotel on the night of February 18 suffering from stab injuries, and he collapsed and died shortly afterwards.

Silas Loko, 26, of Kinglake Estate, was arrested on September 12 and charged with Bright's murder.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey.

He will face a trial at the Old Bailey from January 27 next year, along with three others.

Tashan Brewster, 31 and of Kennington Park Road, Abdoulie Ceesay, 28, and Oliver Petts, 29, will also be in the dock.

The latter two are both of no fixed address.

Staff at the Wesley Hotel, where Bright collapsed, tried in vain to save him.