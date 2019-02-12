Bright Akinlele killing: Three new arrests over Euston Street fatal stabbing

Scotland Yard have made three new arrests as they continue the investigation into the fatal stabbing of Bright Akinlele, 22, on Monday night.

The three new suspects, all men in their 20s, are being held in custody on suspicion of Mr Akinlele’s murder.

Mr Akinlele, who was identified as the victim this morning, died after walking into the lobby of the Wesley Hotel in Euston Street, Camden at 10.44 on Monday night.

The police have no established that he had been stabbed in a residential address “a short distance away” from the hotel.

Hotel staff immediately called paramedics tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead 45 minutes later.

A post-mortem examination carried out yesterday showed Mr Akinlele had died due to a stab wound to his leg.

On the night, four men and seven women, aged from 19 to 28, were arrested – also on suspicion of murder.

These 11 suspects have all been released on bail until mid-March, pending further inquiries.

Mr Akinlele’s next of kin have been informed and he has now been formally identified.

Detectives from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command – led by Det. Insp. Glen Lloyd – continue to investigate Mr Akinlele’s death and have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or the events immediately following the attack to call the incident room on 0208 358 0400.

Alternatively, witnesses can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, call 101, or tweet @MetCC.