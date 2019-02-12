Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Bright Akinlele killing: Three new arrests over Euston Street fatal stabbing

PUBLISHED: 18:50 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:59 21 February 2019

Bright Akinlele. Picture: Met Police

Bright Akinlele. Picture: Met Police

met

Scotland Yard have made three new arrests as they continue the investigation into the fatal stabbing of Bright Akinlele, 22, on Monday night.

The three new suspects, all men in their 20s, are being held in custody on suspicion of Mr Akinlele’s murder.

Mr Akinlele, who was identified as the victim this morning, died after walking into the lobby of the Wesley Hotel in Euston Street, Camden at 10.44 on Monday night.

The police have no established that he had been stabbed in a residential address “a short distance away” from the hotel.

Hotel staff immediately called paramedics tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead 45 minutes later.

A post-mortem examination carried out yesterday showed Mr Akinlele had died due to a stab wound to his leg.

On the night, four men and seven women, aged from 19 to 28, were arrested – also on suspicion of murder.

These 11 suspects have all been released on bail until mid-March, pending further inquiries.

Mr Akinlele’s next of kin have been informed and he has now been formally identified.

All 11 arrested have been released on bail to return in March pending further enquiries.

Detectives from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command – led by Det. Insp. Glen Lloyd – continue to investigate Mr Akinlele’s death and have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or the events immediately following the attack to call the incident room on 0208 358 0400.

Alternatively, witnesses can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, call 101, or tweet @MetCC.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Hampstead High Street’s Café Rouge to close within weeks

Café Rouge in Hampstead High Street. Picture: Google Maps

Highgate’s ‘gang of four’ member Bill Rodgers backs seven MPs quitting Labour to form The Independent Group

Lord Bill Rodgers at Lifeline's talk at Burgh House in 2013. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Four jailed for murdering Kentish Town teenager Lewis Blackman in Kensington

Lewis Blackman. Picture: Met Police

Eleven arrested as man dies in Euston hotel lobby after being stabbed

Euston Street. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

Shamima Begum should be invited to live in Norwich, says Steven Downes Picture Metropolitan Police/PA Wire .

Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

Police are trying to trace a driver after the crash Picture: Chris Bishop

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

Police are appealing for information after a man was slashed with a blade on the A149 at Ormesby

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

Nick Sadler, who was described as

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal boss Montemurro says pressure is on his side to win the WSL

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tottenham to play Vertonghen at left-back again?

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg match at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Borough hope new boy Oyenuga will inspire revival

Greenock Morton's Kudus Oyenuga and Aberdeen's Shaleum Logan (left) battle for the ball (pic: Jane Barlow/PA Images).

Stoppage-time Addison winner keeps Ladies heading in right direction

Angela Addison celebrates her late winner for Tottenham Hotspur Ladies against Leicester City Women (pic: Wu's Photography).

Hendon aim for another win against Gosport after ending long wait for league success

Hendon players celebrate securing their first win of 2019 (pic DBeechPhotography)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists