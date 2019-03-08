Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Billy Fury Way stabbing: Teen crawled away after knife attack ripped open his stomach – court hears

PUBLISHED: 19:23 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:23 30 April 2019

Police and ambulance staff at the scene of the West Hampstead stabbing of a then-17 year old off Lithos Road. Picture: A local resident

Police and ambulance staff at the scene of the West Hampstead stabbing of a then-17 year old off Lithos Road. Picture: A local resident

Archant

A Camden teenager’s insides were exposed by a “big hunting knife” when he was stabbed in the stomach and left for dead by a fellow teen, Blackfriars’ Crown Court heard today.

Michael Onabanjo, 18, needed lifesaving surgery and 52 stitches after being attacked during a dispute with a boy who cannot be named due to his age.

Mr Onabanjo was attacked in a “bin store” backing on to West Hampstead's Billy Fury Way alleyway on November 6 before trying to crawl to safety, the court heard..

The youth is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Prosecuting, Jonathan Loades told the jury: “[The defendant] had a knife with him. He got it out from where it was concealed and he stabbed him deliberately. The knife was never found.”

Mr Onabanjo had been with a friend, his sister's boyfriend Adeyamo Adeisa, earlier that evening and the pair ran into another group of men in Finchley Road, Det Con. Chris Shepherd told the jury as they were shown CCTV of the evening in question.

Mr Loades and Det Con. Shepherd both explained that after a short time the defendant led a small group down Lithos Road and then Billy Fury Way.

The prosecutor then told the jury the leaders entered a bin store off the alleyway, and someone called for Mr Onabanjo to follow.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Loades said: “As Mr Onabanjo walked through he saw immediately that [the defendant] was carrying a knife.”

Mr Onabanjo's witness statement – which was read in court but is disputed by the defence – details that the attack happened swiftly.

The victim wrote: “I saw straight away that [he] was carrying a knife. I thought 'this guy's a dickhead', I said: 'why do you have a knife out you dickhead?'

“He ran towards me, lunged at me and stabbed me in the stomach.”

Mr Loades told the jury of the extent of Mr Onabanjo's injuries.

He said: “He was found to have a very large abdominal wound through which his viscera – his stomach and bowel – was protruding. He had to have emergency lifesaving surgery.”

The trial continues.

Most Read

Muswell Hill stabbing: Police search for attacker after 18-year-old knifed

Police were at the scene just after 9.20pm last night. Picture: Liam Coleman

Hampstead BID: King William IV landlord to pay £6900 bill after judge rules in Camden Council’s favour

Jimmy McGrath, landlord of the King William IV pub in Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

East Finchley double shooting: Suspect to face fourth trial over 2016 killing of aunt and nephew

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Annie Besala Ekofo, who has been named by police as one of the two victims found dead in East Finchley on Thursday.

Swain’s Lane hit-and-run leaves cyclist in hospital as police try to find driver of black BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Highgate ‘vampire hunter’ dies half a century after supernatural panic gripped community

David Farrant. Picture: Dark Morte

Most Read

Muswell Hill stabbing: Police search for attacker after 18-year-old knifed

Police were at the scene just after 9.20pm last night. Picture: Liam Coleman

Hampstead BID: King William IV landlord to pay £6900 bill after judge rules in Camden Council’s favour

Jimmy McGrath, landlord of the King William IV pub in Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

East Finchley double shooting: Suspect to face fourth trial over 2016 killing of aunt and nephew

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Annie Besala Ekofo, who has been named by police as one of the two victims found dead in East Finchley on Thursday.

Swain’s Lane hit-and-run leaves cyclist in hospital as police try to find driver of black BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Highgate ‘vampire hunter’ dies half a century after supernatural panic gripped community

David Farrant. Picture: Dark Morte

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Skolars claim success at Hunslet to move up to third

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

Spurs Ladies need point to clinch promotion

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies' Rianna Dean looks to keep the ball from a Manchester United Women's opponent (pic: Wu's Photography).

Scott feeling comfortable in Middlesex first team

Middlesex's George Scott (pic: John Walton/PA)

One of best moments of my career says Wingate boss Norman

Wingate celebrate scoring in the Bostik Premier (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

EUROPA LEAGUE Arsenal v Valencia: Spanish football expert David Cartlidge gives his insight on the Gunners’ semi-final opponents

Valencia's Daniel Parejo celebrates scoring against Leicester City during the pre-season friendly match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Archive/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists