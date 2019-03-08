Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Billy Fury Way stabbing: Teen convicted of stabbing man with 'big hunting knife' in West Hampstead

PUBLISHED: 17:12 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:12 07 May 2019

Police and ambulance staff at the scene of the West Hampstead stabbing of a then-17 year old off Lithos Road. Picture: A local resident

Police and ambulance staff at the scene of the West Hampstead stabbing of a then-17 year old off Lithos Road. Picture: A local resident

Archant

A sixteen-year old has been convicted of stabbing another teenager in the stomach in West Hampstead last November.

A jury a Blackfriars' Crown Court found the boy, who cannot be named due to his age, guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent - along with an offence of carrying a knife.

The jury returned the verdict this morning after being sent out to deliberate late on Thursday.

The court had heard how on the evening of November 8, the defendant surprised his victim Michael Onabanjo, 18, after leading him - as part of a small group - down Billy Fury Way, off Lithos Road.

Mr Onabanjo needed lifesaving surgery and 52 stitches after being attacked with what he described in a statement as a "big hunting knife".

He was left with his stomach exposed by the horrific wounds in Billy Fury Way after being attacked in a bin store adjacent to the poorly-lit alleyway.

The victim did not give evidence in person, but his sister's boyfriend Adeyamo Adeisa - who was with him in the alley - did.

You may also want to watch:

Summing up the case on Thursday, Judge Sullivan recapped Mr Adeisa's evidence.

She said he had reported thinking that the situation "didn't seem too serious" as the defendant, and three others, walked with he and Mr Onabanjo down the alleyway.

According to the judge, Mr Adeisa then said: "There was a door to go through. The whole group went in. Michael and I were one or two metres behind. We just followed them, and then it all happened very fast.

"[The defendant] was directly opposite Michael, he was holding a knife with a blade that must have been nine or ten inches long."

Mr Adeisa said he had thought to take the knife off the defendant, but said before he could do so, he had lunged at Mr Onabanjo.

The witness also identified the defendant as the attacker in a police identification process three days after the attack.

The defendant had claimed to have been outside of the bin store where the attack took place, and claimed not to know why Mr Adeisa had named him as the attacker.

The teenager will be sentenced at Blackfriars' on June 11.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike.

Swain’s Lane collision: Man charged after cyclist knocked over by BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

St John’s Wood robbery: Police appeal after £800,000 worth of jewellery stolen in ‘terrifying’ raid

Expensive jewellery was stolen from a St John's Wood home. Picture: Met Police

Kentish Town City Farm: Staff concern about membership block while dispute of deficit continues

Christmas celebrations at Kentish Town City Farm

Infected Blood Inquiry: Ex-Crouch End victim of contaminated blood scandal tells inquiry of ‘30 years shackled to trust’

Clair Walton - contaminated blood

Most Read

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike.

Swain’s Lane collision: Man charged after cyclist knocked over by BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

St John’s Wood robbery: Police appeal after £800,000 worth of jewellery stolen in ‘terrifying’ raid

Expensive jewellery was stolen from a St John's Wood home. Picture: Met Police

Kentish Town City Farm: Staff concern about membership block while dispute of deficit continues

Christmas celebrations at Kentish Town City Farm

Infected Blood Inquiry: Ex-Crouch End victim of contaminated blood scandal tells inquiry of ‘30 years shackled to trust’

Clair Walton - contaminated blood

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Schone and Ajax wary of Spurs star Son

Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son celebrates scoring away to Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-final second leg (pic: Martin Rickett/PA Images).

Saracens chief McCall not reading much into five-try mauling of title rivals Exeter

Alex Lewington dots down for Saracens against Exeter Chiefs (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

Sissoko insists Tottenham will be ‘without regret’ after Ajax second leg

Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko (left) and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling battle for the ball during the Champions League quarter-final, first leg match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Billy Fury Way stabbing: Teen convicted of stabbing man with ‘big hunting knife’ in West Hampstead

Police and ambulance staff at the scene of the West Hampstead stabbing of a then-17 year old off Lithos Road. Picture: A local resident

London Bridge inquest: Families pay tribute to terror attack victims

James McMullan. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists