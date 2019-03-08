Finchley Road man convicted of 'cowardly and callous' Turnpike Lane murder of Edmond Jonuzi

Finchley Road man Bilal Mumin, 20, who has been convicted of the murder of Edmond Jonuzi. Picture: Met Police Archant

A Finchley Road man has been convicted of the "cowardly and callous" murder of Edmond Jonuzi in Turnpike Lane on June 9 last year.

Edmond Jonuzi, who was killed in Turnpike Lane last year. Picture: Met Police Edmond Jonuzi, who was killed in Turnpike Lane last year. Picture: Met Police

Bilal Mumin, 20, was found guilty of murder, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon over the attack which left Mr Jonuzi - an Albanian man also known as Edmond Preci - fatally wounded and his brother Eraldi with a fractured skull.

During a trial at the Old Bailey, Mumin was shown on CCTV wielding a knife and stabbing Edmond Jonuzi, as a number of others also attacked the brothers.

The attack was seemingly unprovoked, and police said the same group of men had attacked several others that night in the area of the Ducketts Common park.

Alongside the Finchley Road man, Saydomar Mohammed, 21 of Ranelagh Road, Tottenham, was also convicted of violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon, with five others found guilty of violent disorder.

The brothers' mother Dava Preci gave a victim impact statement to the court.

She said: ""I am left to relive the images of the fear and pain my sons went through over and over again. I can no longer sleep in peace.

"My son Eraldi not only lost his brother but is left traumatized by the violent attack on that dreadful day. My daughter Esmerina looked up to her elder brother for everything."

Det. Insp. Garry Moncrieff of Scotland Yard's murder squad said: "Edmond and his brother were overwhelmed during the altercation by a large group of men in a cowardly and callous assault, which led to his family grieving the loss of one son and coping with the serious injuries caused to another."