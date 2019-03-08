Two men charged with racially abusing Muswell Hill councillor on Tube train

Two men have been charged after a Muswell Hill councillor was racially abused on a Tube train in June.

Lib Dem councillor Julia Ogiehor was subjected to a verbal barrage while travelling on the Northern line between Camden and East Finchley after a night out on June 23.

Mark Lewis, 53, of High Road in Whetstone has been charged with a section 4a public order offence, a racially aggravated section 4a public order offence, racially aggravated common assault and assault by beating.

Gary Forbes, 48, of Ballards Lane in Finchley has been charged with a section 4a public order offence and a racially aggravated section 4a public order offence.

A section 4a public order offence is when someone has been intentionally harassed, or has become alarmed or distressed by someone else's actions.

They were charged by post over the weekend. A court date is yet to be set.