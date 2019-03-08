Hampstead attempted robbery: Two men charged over incident involving Arsenal players Kolasinac and Ozil

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac. Picture: Mike Egerton PA Wire/PA Images

Two men have been charged over the attempted robbery of a pair of Arsenal footballers in Platt's Lane, Hampstead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The alleged attempt took place on July 25.

Archway man Ashley Smith, 30 and of Cardinals Way, was arrested on September 4 and charged a day later.

You may also want to watch:

Both Smith and Jordan Northover, 26, are charged with attempted robbery and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place over the incident.

Smith appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on September 5, and was remanded to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on October 3.

Northover will appear via video link at Highbury Corner on Wednesday September 25.

The incident alleged saw footballers Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil attacked, but the pair fled in a vehicle and were unharmed.

Video footage showed Mr Kolasinac challenging two men allegedly trying to rob them.