Arsenal attempted robbery: Second man appears in court over moped ambush of Kolasinac and Ozil

PUBLISHED: 18:11 04 October 2019

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac. Picture: Mike Egerton

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac. Picture: Mike Egerton

PA Wire/PA Images

A second man has appeared in court charged with the alleged attempted robbery of Arsenal footballer Sead Kolasinac in Hampstead.

Jordan Northover, 26, is accused of attempting to rob Kolasinac of an item of "value unknown" at Platts Lane on July 25 this year.

Northover, whose address was given as HMP Wealstun in West Yorkshire, is also charged with threatening full-back Kolasinac, 26, with a weapon, namely a "long metal object", on the same date.

He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Friday, but did not enter a plea.

Northover, who sat in the dock wearing a grey jumper, spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.

You may also want to watch:

Chair of the bench Elizabeth Robb remanded Northover in custody.

He is due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 1.

On Thursday, Ashley Smith, 30, of Archway, north London, pleaded guilty to attempting to steal watches from Kolasinac and fellow Arsenal player Mesut Ozil, 30, at Platts Lane on July 25.

Smith was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 1 by judge Sheelagh Canavan.

Ozil and Kolasinac are back playing after missing the start of the Premier League season.

