Zahir Visiter killing: Three arrested after fatal stabbing in St John’s Wood

Zahir Visiter. Picture: Met Police Archant

Police have arrested three men in connection with the fatal stabbing near Regent’s Park Mosque on Thursday evening.

A 21-year-old, and two 18-year-olds were arrested at an address in Whitechapel this morning over Zahir Visiter’s killing.

The 21-year-old and an 18-year-old have been arrested on suspicion of murder, meanwhile the other 18-year-old has been arrested for assisting an offender.

Police were called to Elmton Court, near Cunningham Place in Westminster just before 6.15pm on March 28. When they arrived, they found the 25-year-old with stab injuries. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

The mosque on Park Road was sealed off for hours while armed officers searched it, looking for the suspects who had fled the scene.

The mosque, which also acts as London Central Mosque, reopened on Friday. There was said to be a subdued atmosphere on the morning following the killing. Two police cars were parked in the driveway, while people filed in and out.

A statement from the mosque thanked the police for its swift action, and passed on its thoughts to the victim and his family.

A post-mortem exam took place on Saturday and his family have been informed.

Det Ch Insp Garry Moncrieff from the Homicide and Major Crime Command is leading the investigation.

Speaking on Monday, he said: “This murder investigation continues at pace.

“A number of people were in the area around the time that this happened. We need anyone who saw what happened or was present in the aftermath to get in touch. Anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage before or after the attack is also requested to contact police.

“There have been reports of two male suspects seen leaving the area towards Park Road and into a nearby mosque. Did you see these two individuals?

“My team are busy working around the clock to trace and apprehend those involved and bring them in for questioning. A review of local CCTV footage, forensic analysis at the scene and searches in and around the scene continue.

“Understandably those in the local area will be alarmed and concerned.

“Extra police will be in the area and on hand to speak to the public about any concerns they may have.”

Anyone with information can call 0208 358 0300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Young people can also pass on information in confidence at fearless.org.