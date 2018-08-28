Search

Angela Davey: Ex-teacher turned county lines ‘manager’ arrested in Camden after two months on the run

PUBLISHED: 17:07 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 01 February 2019

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A former school teacher turned county lines “branch manager” has been arrested in Camden Town after being on the run for two months.

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archiveAngela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Angela Davey, 38, had been on Norfolk Constabulary’s wanted list since November last year when she failed to turn up to court.

She was due to be sentenced last Mondayat Norwich Crown Court, having previously admitted dealing cocaine. However she failed to appear in court, and had missed previous hearings.

She is now expected to be sentenced on Friday February 8.

She was arrested in Camden at 4.45pm yesterday, and appeared again in Norwich Crown Court this morning.

According to the Met, she was recognised by a police community support officer on patrol.

It’s believed she has been in Camden for some time. According to the Norwich Evening News, she was too unwell at the five-minute hearing to have any charges put to her, due to withdrawal symptoms.

Rise in burglaries and muggings in Crouch End and Muswell Hill sees public meeting called

Middle Lane, Crouch End saw a string of Christmas holiday break-ins. Picture: Polly Hancock

Highgate locals urge rethink on CPZ proposals at public meeting over controversial changes

Sian Berry explains a point to a member of the audience at the meeting in the Gatehouse pub, on the proposed new CPZ for Highgate.

Tottenham remain without injured trio for visit of Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring with team mates Dele Alli (left) and Ben Davies (pic: Peter Byrne/PA Images).

Revealed: Who is owed money as Café Hampstead goes bust owing £346k

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Stop pollution! Hampstead parents launch green school runs plan to clean up air in NW3

School run campaigners surrounded by traffic in NW3. Picture: Polly Hancock

