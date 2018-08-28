Angela Davey: Ex-teacher turned county lines ‘manager’ arrested in Camden after two months on the run

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A former school teacher turned county lines “branch manager” has been arrested in Camden Town after being on the run for two months.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Angela Davey, 38, had been on Norfolk Constabulary’s wanted list since November last year when she failed to turn up to court.

She was due to be sentenced last Mondayat Norwich Crown Court, having previously admitted dealing cocaine. However she failed to appear in court, and had missed previous hearings.

She is now expected to be sentenced on Friday February 8.

She was arrested in Camden at 4.45pm yesterday, and appeared again in Norwich Crown Court this morning.

According to the Met, she was recognised by a police community support officer on patrol.

It’s believed she has been in Camden for some time. According to the Norwich Evening News, she was too unwell at the five-minute hearing to have any charges put to her, due to withdrawal symptoms.