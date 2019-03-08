Andre Bent fatal stabbing: Fifth man bailed after Hornsey quartet charged over Maidstone attack

Andre Bent, 21, (right) was killed in Maidstone. Picture: Kent Police / family handout Archant

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of Andre Bent in Maidstone last weekend have released a fifth man on bail.

Maidstone High Street, Kent. Picture: Google Maidstone High Street, Kent. Picture: Google

Four men from Hornsey have been charged with violent disorder over the incident, which saw Mr Bent killed in High Street in the Kent town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 21 year old business management student from Lambeth was attacked in an incident which saw four others seriously injured - three of whom had also been stabbed.

Police recovered two knives from the scene and have searched a stretch of the river Len as part of the investigation.

The fifth man, 23, has been released on bail until September 23.

He had been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and perverting the course of justice. The four charged with violent disorder are Yussef Abdi Aweys, 19, of Lightfoot Road, Darien Thompson-Cox, 21, of Raleigh Road, Mohamed Gelani, 23, of Newland Road, and Nathaniel Small, 22, of Boyton Road.

The quartet all appeared at Medway Crown Court on Tuesday.

Aweys, Thompson-Cox and Small were all remanded to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday 24 September, while Gelani will attend a hearing at the same court on Thursday 29 August.

Police reiterated that they are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting reference 25-0224.

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.