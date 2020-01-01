Andre Bent killing: Trial begins for north London teen accused of grime fan's murder after MoStack gig

Andre Bent (right) with his sister Michaela and cousin Louis. Andre, 21, was fatally stabbed after a nightclub rap gig when fans were involved in a deadly brawl. Picture: PA

A north London teenager has gone on trial charged with murder over a stabbing which took place after a grime gig in Kent last August.

Andre Bent, 21, was fatally stabbed when music fans were involved in a brawl after grime artist MoStack, real name Montell Daley, performed at The Gallery Nightclub in Maidstone, on August 25 2019.

A "spontaneous outbreak of violence" occurred in the town centre shortly after 3am, resulting in four people being stabbed by the teenage boy, 17, who cannot be named due to his age, Maidstone Crown Court heard.

Mr Bent, from Lambeth, was stabbed twice and died from a chest wound after the brawl.

Two others, including Ryan Lowe-White, 31, of Boyton Close, Hornsey, were also in the dock as the trial began on Monday.

The 17-year-old is accused of murdering Mr Bent, attempting to murder three others, and violent disorder. He denies the offences.

Lowe-White denies a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, as does the the third man, Ali Aziz, 24, of McCulloch Street in Glasgow.

Opening the case, prosecutor Philip Bennetts QC said that the violence involving MoStack's "fans, friends or supporters" and others began after the rapper, also from Hornsey, left the venue.

He told the court: "He put a jumper over his head, it would appear to disguise himself you may think, and he attacked a number of people.

"He stabbed a man by the name of Lucas Baker. He stabbed a man by the name of Patrick Conceicao. He stabbed a man by the name of Joshua Robinson. And lastly he stabbed and killed Andre Bent."

The court heard that there is "no issue" that the boy carried out the stabbings, but that he claims self-defence.

The teenager was arrested after returning to the UK at Stansted Airport on August 31.

Addressing the jury, defence barrister Jeremy Wainwright QC said the teenager was not the "instigator" of the incident.

He said: "It's accepted he used a knife both on the deceased, Andre Bent, and also on the three others. The issue is, he relies on self-defence."

Mr Wainwright asked jurors to consider if the "loud, confusing, violent, fast-moving incident" may have affected the teenager's ability to think clearly.

The trial continues.