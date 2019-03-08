Search

Andre Bent fatal stabbing: Police release CCTV stills as murder inquiry continues

PUBLISHED: 14:11 30 August 2019

Andre Bent, 21, (right) was killed in Maidstone. Picture: Kent Police / family handout

Andre Bent, 21, (right) was killed in Maidstone. Picture: Kent Police / family handout

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of Andre Bent in Maidstone last weekend have released CCTV stills of a man they wish to speak to.

Do you know who this man is? Kent Police wish to speak with him. Picture: Kent PoliceDo you know who this man is? Kent Police wish to speak with him. Picture: Kent Police

Four Hornsey men were charged with violent disorder earlier this week and will now face a pre-trial plea hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on September 24.

One of the four, Mohamed Gelani, of Newland Road, had been granted bail but this was challenged by the Crown Prosecution Service and on Thursday August 29 he was again remanded in custody.

Mr Bent, 21, was killed during the early hours of Sunday morning in the Kent town's High Street.

He died of an apparent stab wound.

The Lambeth man was a business management student.

Two knives were recovered from the scene but police enquiries are ongoing and detectives would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV images.

In addition to Gelani, three others - Abdi Aweys, 19, of Lightfoot Road, Darien Thompson-Cox, 21, of Raleigh Road, and Nathaniel Small, 22, of Boyton Road - also face a violent disorder charge, while a fifth man was arrested and bailed until September 23 on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Anyone with information is urged to call the dedicated appeal line on 01622 654864 or visit the Kent Police section of the Major Incident Public Reporting Site at https://mipp.police.uk/

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

