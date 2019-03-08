Search

Maida Vale robbery: Five men detained after moped raid on jewellers'

PUBLISHED: 12:32 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:41 21 May 2019

Amir Jewellery in Maida Vale. Picture: Google

Amir Jewellery in Maida Vale. Picture: Google

Archant

Five men were arrested after a "terrfying" moped raid on a north Maida Vale jewellers yesterday evening.

The men, clad in black and carrying

Police were called to the 245 Maida Vale, premises shortly after 5.10pm.

Brave passers-by were able to stop one man fleeing the scene, before police apprehended four others in near Camden Market and in Fairfax Road, South Hampstead.

All five have been arrested on suspicion of robbery but have yet to be charged.

Staff in neighbouring shops witnessed the ordeal.

One woman, who gave her name as Claudette, was working in the neighbouring NWL Properties estate agent.

Claudette told this newpaper: "We saw them coming up to the door like everyone did, nobody was hurt in body but I worry about the distress to everyone. It's was very scary and traumatic

"I spoke to the owner of the jewellers this morning, he seemed alright but down. He said he ran downstairs during the robbery, but that's all."

Did you see the incident in Maida Vale yesterday, or were you one of the people who helped catch one of the fleeing moped riders? Contact Sam on the newsdesk on 02074330120 or Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk

