Search

Advanced search

Ally Pally crash: Pedestrian in hospital after being trapped when van fled police and crashed into two parked cars

PUBLISHED: 12:02 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:02 04 May 2020

Where Bedford Road meets Palace Gates Road. Picture: Google

Where Bedford Road meets Palace Gates Road. Picture: Google

Archant

A van crashed into two parked cars, trapping a pedestrian between them, after making off from police on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred where Palace Gates Road meets Bedford Road next to Alexandra Palace station “shortly before 11” in the morning.

Police had signalled for the driver of the van to pull over in Buckingham Road, but this did not happen and instead the vehicle was driven a short distance before colliding with the two parked cars.

You may also want to watch:

Scotland Yard reported the pedestrian who became trapped was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital for treatment.

It is thought their injuries are “neither life-changing or life threatening”.

The van driver also received medical attention.

Police enquiries continue.

Did you see what happened? Contact Sam on the newsdesk on 07785616237 or Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Pictures: 101 north London pubs in coronavirus lockdown

101 north London pubs in lockdown. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus lockdown will see Hampstead’s Duke of Hamilton pub transformed into a community shop

New landlords of the Duke of Hamilton on New End, fromleft Adam Gostyn, and brothers Ben and Ed Robson. Picture: Polly Hancock

New Extinction Rebellion group launches in Highgate

Jane Leggett has started a new Extinction Rebellion Highgate group. Picture: Jane Leggett

Ally Pally crash: Pedestrian in hospital after being trapped when van fled police and crashed into two parked cars

Where Bedford Road meets Palace Gates Road. Picture: Google

Chalcots: Camden set to ditch contractor a year into project over plans which ‘were not what we asked for’

Taplow tower in the Chalcots Estate. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Pictures: 101 north London pubs in coronavirus lockdown

101 north London pubs in lockdown. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus lockdown will see Hampstead’s Duke of Hamilton pub transformed into a community shop

New landlords of the Duke of Hamilton on New End, fromleft Adam Gostyn, and brothers Ben and Ed Robson. Picture: Polly Hancock

New Extinction Rebellion group launches in Highgate

Jane Leggett has started a new Extinction Rebellion Highgate group. Picture: Jane Leggett

Ally Pally crash: Pedestrian in hospital after being trapped when van fled police and crashed into two parked cars

Where Bedford Road meets Palace Gates Road. Picture: Google

Chalcots: Camden set to ditch contractor a year into project over plans which ‘were not what we asked for’

Taplow tower in the Chalcots Estate. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus: No fans ‘any time soon’ says FA chairman

FA chairman Greg Clarke has said football faces a real threat from the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: TIM GOODE/PA

Looking back: Arsenal lift Cup Winners’ Cup in 1994

Arsenal celebrate beating holders Parma 1-0 to lift the 1994 Cup Winners Cup in Copenhagen (pic John Stillwell/PA Wire)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 4

Nick Faldo bites his lip as he drives off the second tee during his fourth and final round in the 1996 British Open Golf Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes

Hampstead Heath guerilla artist returns: Runner spots more mystery cubes in the trees

We still do not know who is putting cubes in Hampstead Heath trees. Picture: Tetyana Chemerynska

Islington storyteller offers free podcast for locked down families

Emily Hanna-Grazebrook and her son Leo who are running a storytelling podcast Dragonfly Tales
Drive 24