Ally Pally crash: Pedestrian in hospital after being trapped when van fled police and crashed into two parked cars

Where Bedford Road meets Palace Gates Road. Picture: Google Archant

A van crashed into two parked cars, trapping a pedestrian between them, after making off from police on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred where Palace Gates Road meets Bedford Road next to Alexandra Palace station “shortly before 11” in the morning.

Police had signalled for the driver of the van to pull over in Buckingham Road, but this did not happen and instead the vehicle was driven a short distance before colliding with the two parked cars.

Scotland Yard reported the pedestrian who became trapped was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital for treatment.

It is thought their injuries are “neither life-changing or life threatening”.

The van driver also received medical attention.

Police enquiries continue.

