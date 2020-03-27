Alexandra Palace: Police investigate alleged boating lake incident
PUBLISHED: 17:58 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:58 27 March 2020
Polly Hancock
Police are investigating after a man in his 50s out jogging in Alexandra Park was reportedly pushed into the boating lake.
You may also want to watch:
The Met confirmed it had received a call at 7.40pm on Thursday about the alleged incident.
When the man surfaced from the water, he reportedly saw his assailant’s group of friends laughing while filming the incident, before they ran off.
Police said they had arranged for officers to speak with the man in his 50s before taking any further action.