Alexandra Palace: Police investigate alleged boating lake incident

A man in his 50s was allegedly pushed into Alexandra Park boating lake, with a group filming the incident. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police are investigating after a man in his 50s out jogging in Alexandra Park was reportedly pushed into the boating lake.

The Met confirmed it had received a call at 7.40pm on Thursday about the alleged incident.

When the man surfaced from the water, he reportedly saw his assailant’s group of friends laughing while filming the incident, before they ran off.

Police said they had arranged for officers to speak with the man in his 50s before taking any further action.