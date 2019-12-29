Two police officers injured after being deliberately hit by 4x4 near Camden Market

Two police officers are recovering after being hit by a car near Camden Market in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At 2.30am near the market the cops attempted to speak to a man close to the market after the belief that he was carrying a knife.

He then got into a white 4x4 which then drove into the officers and hit them.

The London Ambulance Service attended and the officers were taken to a north London hospital for treatment. They have since been discharged. Their injuries were not thought to be life changing or life threatening.

The driver didn't stop at the scene and drove down Adelaide Road towards Swiss Cottage. An investigation is underway to trace the car and its passengers. The 4x4 is thought to be "significantly damaged" after hitting the two officers.

The driver of the 4x4 is described as a black man, about 6ft tall, with a beard. He was wearing black clothing and a beanie hat.

Meanwhile there were two black women who were passengers. One had high heeled boots, a black leather jacket and a red skirt. The other was wearing dark clothing, including a long skirt and black boots and had her hair in a ponytail.

There have been no arrests.

Camden and Islington's borough commander Ch Supt Raj Kohli said: "Our officers go to work every day to protect Londoners and the many visitors to the capital. Last night, two of these officers attempted to carry out a routine stop after concerns were raised by a member of the public that a man had a knife.

"This man drove a car towards the officers without any consideration for what the outcome might be. It is only a matter of luck that neither officer suffered even more serious injuries than those they sustained."

Anyone with information can call 101 with the reference number CAD 866 of December 29, or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.