Muswell Hill stabbing: Police search for attacker after 18-year-old knifed

Police were at the scene just after 9.20pm last night. Picture: Liam Coleman Archant

A teenager is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in Muswell Hill last night.

Muswell Hill was closed off after the stabbing last night. Picture: Liam Coleman Muswell Hill was closed off after the stabbing last night. Picture: Liam Coleman

Police were called to Muswell Hill just before 9.20pm where they found an 18-year-old who was suffering from stab wounds.

It's believed the incident took place near the bus stop outside Muswell Hill Primary School.

He was treated at the scene before being rushed to hospital. Paramedics initially thought his injuries were life threatening, before reassessing them as non-life threatening, according to Scotland Yard.

The road was closed off for hours while investigations took place. Locals reported police helicopters overhead as police searched for the attackers.

No arrests have been made.