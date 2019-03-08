Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Muswell Hill stabbing: Police search for attacker after 18-year-old knifed

PUBLISHED: 07:50 30 April 2019

Police were at the scene just after 9.20pm last night. Picture: Liam Coleman

Police were at the scene just after 9.20pm last night. Picture: Liam Coleman

Archant

A teenager is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in Muswell Hill last night.

Muswell Hill was closed off after the stabbing last night. Picture: Liam ColemanMuswell Hill was closed off after the stabbing last night. Picture: Liam Coleman

Police were called to Muswell Hill just before 9.20pm where they found an 18-year-old who was suffering from stab wounds.

You may also want to watch:

It's believed the incident took place near the bus stop outside Muswell Hill Primary School.

He was treated at the scene before being rushed to hospital. Paramedics initially thought his injuries were life threatening, before reassessing them as non-life threatening, according to Scotland Yard.

The road was closed off for hours while investigations took place. Locals reported police helicopters overhead as police searched for the attackers.

No arrests have been made.

Most Read

Hampstead BID: King William IV landlord to pay £6900 bill after judge rules in Camden Council’s favour

Jimmy McGrath, landlord of the King William IV pub in Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Muswell Hill stabbing: Police search for attacker after 18-year-old knifed

Police were at the scene just after 9.20pm last night. Picture: Liam Coleman

Swain’s Lane hit-and-run leaves cyclist in hospital as police try to find driver of black BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

East Finchley double shooting: Suspect to face fourth trial over 2016 killing of aunt and nephew

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Annie Besala Ekofo, who has been named by police as one of the two victims found dead in East Finchley on Thursday.

Llorente demands improvement from Spurs after derby defeat

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks, Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose and Dele Alli and West Ham United captain Mark Noble battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Most Read

Hampstead BID: King William IV landlord to pay £6900 bill after judge rules in Camden Council’s favour

Jimmy McGrath, landlord of the King William IV pub in Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Muswell Hill stabbing: Police search for attacker after 18-year-old knifed

Police were at the scene just after 9.20pm last night. Picture: Liam Coleman

Swain’s Lane hit-and-run leaves cyclist in hospital as police try to find driver of black BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

East Finchley double shooting: Suspect to face fourth trial over 2016 killing of aunt and nephew

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Annie Besala Ekofo, who has been named by police as one of the two victims found dead in East Finchley on Thursday.

Llorente demands improvement from Spurs after derby defeat

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks, Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose and Dele Alli and West Ham United captain Mark Noble battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Muswell Hill stabbing: Police search for attacker after 18-year-old knifed

Police were at the scene just after 9.20pm last night. Picture: Liam Coleman

Arsenal Women’s boss Joe Montemurro already looking to the future after ‘amazing’ WSL title win

Arsenal Manager Joe Montemurro relaxes in the dugout before kick off during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal loanee Denis Suarez out for rest of the season with groin injury

Arsenal's Denis Suarez during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images

McCall sweats over fitness of Saracens pair after win at Wasps

Saracens' Mako Vunipola (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Tottenham need to call upon spirit of 84 against Ajax

Tottenham Hotspur's young goalkeeper Tony Parks with the UEFA Cup trophy in 1984 at White Hart Lane after saving two penalties against Anderlecht in the final second leg (pic: PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists