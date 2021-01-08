Cricks Corner café remains after Islington Council rejects house conversion

Published: 10:49 AM January 8, 2021

The café was formerly run as a bookshop and library in the early 1900s - Credit: Archant

Cricks Corner café has been saved after Islington Council refused a planning application to turn it into a home.

The independent business will remain for now after the town hall ruled the proposal would result in “harm to the visual appearance and historic character” of the store on the corner of Dartmouth Park Hill and Bickerton Road.

In its planning decision notice, the council also cited “the unacceptable and unjustified loss" of a ground floor shop, and that the property hadn’t been “adequately” marketed for a minimum of two years.

Dan Outram, from Swains Lane Retail Forum, told the Ham&High he was “popping down for a cup of cortado to celebrate the great news”.

“It’s much appreciated when planners protect our community assets, particularly given that recent changes to planning law have made businesses like these so vulnerable to change of use,” he said.

As the decision was made by a planning officer under delegated powers, it did not to go a council committee.

