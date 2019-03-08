Search

Cricket World Cup fever comes to Hampstead's Lyndhurst House school

PUBLISHED: 09:00 20 May 2019

Cricketer Luke Wright visits Lyndhurst Prep School with the cricket world cup. Picture: Lyndhurst

Cricketer Luke Wright visits Lyndhurst Prep School with the cricket world cup. Picture: Lyndhurst

Archant

Former England cricketer Luke Wright underwent a thorough interrogation at the hands of pupils from Hampstead's Lyndhurst House Prep last week - when he turned up at the school along with the Cricket World Cup itself.

Wright held assemblies with both the school's pre-prep pupils and the older boys, before having his photo taken with them, and the cup - which he confirmed was really gold.

Headteach Andrew Reid told the Ham&High that his students had been inspired by the visit.

He said: "They loved it. They told him about the painted on stumps on the walls in the yard and he said it brought back memories for him.

"He told them about how much money professional cricketers earn - not as much as professional footballers - and all about his career."

Naturally the questions veered towards the schoolboy, at times, he said.

"They had an awful lot of questions for him, asking him how cricketers go for so long without going to the toilet, even!"

Wright who was a member of England's triumphant Twenty20 world cup winning side in 2010 was promoting the coming World Cup, being held in England.

