Cricket bat assault, 12-hour warehouse party and an 'oversized' balcony: This week's Ham&High 30 years ago

The Ham&High 30 years ago. Picture: Ham&High Archant

Here's the Ham&High's latest foray into its 1990 archives with history flashbacks charting the brilliant, awful and downright bizarre...

This week 30 years ago Camden faced a £3 million fine to the London Residuary Body for failing to turn the Roundhouse into an arts centre.

The discovery of the penalty clause came in the same week as police received complaints about a 12-hour warehouse party which began in the Victorian locomotive shed and which revellers paid £20 a head to attend.

Elsewhere an extension more than three times the permitted size to a Hampstead home was the subject of an enforcement notice by Camden Council.

"I now have a balcony which could hold 60 people just four feet from my room," a neighbour said.

Meanwhile at Wood Green Crown Court, a West Hampstead man was jailed for three years and three months after being convicted of assaulting a police officer, and pleading guilty to burglary and theft.

The man was found guilty of smashing a bottle of wine over a policeman's head and hitting him in the face with a cricket bat.