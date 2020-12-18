Camden Market donates £200k to support food charities during Covid

Published: 4:26 PM December 18, 2020

LabTech Group, owner of Camden Market has donated £200,000 to London's Covid Community Campaign. - Credit: Labtech Group

The Covid Community Campaign has received a boost after the owner of Camden Market wrote a cheque for £200,000.

Labtech Group made the donation to the initiative which supports food charities and hubs.

It was launched by Dame Louise Casey with London's councils, the mayor of London and national food poverty charities The Trussell Trust, FareShare, Magic Breakfast and Social Bite.

Labtech CEO Yaron Shahar said: “London is facing a unique challenge and we all have a responsibility to do what we can to help.

"The Covid Community Campaign is a great initiative providing much-needed assistance to members of our community who are most in need.

"We are very pleased to donate to the campaign and that the funds will be going to four charities fighting food poverty across our capital.

“As a Camden-based business that is rooted in the community, Labtech recognises the need to work collaboratively with local organisations to provide all the support it can at this crucial time. We feel privileged to be able to support our community.

“We wish everyone in Camden and beyond, a happy, healthy festive period.”

The campaign is encouraging people to give money, food, essentials or their time in support of their local food hubs and other local charities providing support.

Food hubs are expected to face increasing demand with fewer resources over the winter months, as they step in to support those who are adjusting to life on Universal Credit, a loss of income or unemployment as a result of Covid-19.

The number of people on Universal Credit has almost doubled since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, from 3million in March to 5.7million in October.

Camden Council leader Georgia Gould said: "The impact of Covid on lives, jobs and communities has been devastating. Across London we have seen residents forced into desperate situations, parents going without so their children can eat.

"Councils working with their communities are doing everything we can across the capital to provide a vital safety net. But we need help to meet the scale of the need we are seeing this winter.

"The last year has been tough but it's also shown when we come together to support each other we can do extraordinary things and I know by working together as Londoners we can make sure that no one goes hungry this winter."

Visit https://covidcommunitycampaign.co.uk/ for more on the initiative.