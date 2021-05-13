Zero Covid-related deaths in Barnet and Westminster in last week of April

Published: 3:15 PM May 13, 2021

There was one recorded death related to Covid-19 in both Camden and Haringey from April 24-30.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show zero deaths involving coronavirus in Barnet and Westminster during the same week.

The previous week saw two Covid-related deaths in each of Camden, Haringey and Barnet, with zero registered in Westminster.

Between April 24-30, across England and Wales, 205 deaths involving Covid-19 were registered. This reflects a decrease of 21% compared with the previous week, and the lowest number since the week ending September 18 last year.

Deaths involving Covid-19 accounted for 2.1% of all deaths in England and Wales for April 24-30, compared with 2.6% in the previous week.

Across the UK, ONS figures show there were 152,704 deaths which involved coronavirus up to April 30. This is 25,000 more than government figures released at the same stage (127,554).

The total number of recorded deaths from all causes in England and Wales in the week ending April 30 was 9,692 – 249 fewer than the previous week, and 7.3% below the five-year average (766 fewer deaths).

According to the data, in 2021 there have been 388 deaths related to Covid-19 in Barnet; 192 in Haringey; 165 in Westminster; and 157 in Camden.