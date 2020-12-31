Covid-19 surge sees Whittington Hospital stop non-urgent adult services, but vaccine rollout begins
- Credit: Nigel Sutton
Non-urgent adult services have been stopped at the Whittington Hospital as it looks to free up ward space to deal with the second surge of Covid-19 infections.
Infection rates continue to rise across Camden, Islington and Haringey, and in order to "free up staff and space on our wards" for Covid-19 care, a hospital spokesperson said it had been forced to take a difficult decision.
This comes at the Whittington Health Trust has been able to begin vaccinating local people over the age of 80, care home residents, and NHS staff in the area.
The first batch of vaccines arrived at the hospital on December 30, and phlebotomist Thaya Rajakulasingham was the first to get the jab.
With reference to the second Covid spike, a Whittington Health spokesperson said safe treatment of patients at the hospital and at home remains the priority.
You may also want to watch:
They said: "Like the whole of the NHS locally we are experiencing pressure as a result of a rapid increase in Covid-positive patients requiring hospital admission and as a result we have had to take the difficult decision to temporarily stop non-urgent adult services to free up staff and space on our wards to treat patients who require emergency, critical or Covid-19 care."
Services impacted by this include planned procedures and operations, routine outpatient services, and some community services. Cancer treatments and emergency care remain in place, as are services for children and young people.
Most Read
- 1 Royal Free cancels procedures and restricts holiday amid Covid-19 surge
- 2 New year message: In 2020 NHS workers saved my life
- 3 New year message: 'Hampstead Heath has been a godsend in 2021'
- 4 New Year Honours: Awards for Primrose Hill youth worker and the Whittington's chief nurse
- 5 O2 Centre could be demolished as owner consults on radical new plans for Finchley Road
- 6 Fire destroys sheds on Highgate allotments for the second time this month
- 7 'Shambolic': Camden and Haringey councils question decision to keep primary schools open
- 8 Zooming to the rescue! Meet a north London lockdown comedy club entrepreneur
- 9 Brexit trade deal passes in the Commons despite London Labour abstentions
- 10 Hampstead High street gets a second creperie amid war of words
Discussing the vaccine, the spokesperson said: "Alongside the whole NHS we are embarking on our journey to deliver what it is the largest vaccination programme in our history. This will be a marathon, not a sprint, and we cannot let down our guard. But today, tomorrow and every day going forward will be another step on the path back to normal life for the country. The NHS will contact you when it is your time to be vaccinated.”
On Wednesday, it was announced that the Whittington's chief nurse
has been made an MBE in this year's New Year's Honours list.
READ MORE: