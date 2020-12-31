Covid-19 surge sees Whittington Hospital stop non-urgent adult services, but vaccine rollout begins

Published: 3:20 PM December 31, 2020

Non-urgent adult services have been stopped at the Whittington Hospital as it looks to free up ward space to deal with the second surge of Covid-19 infections.

Infection rates continue to rise across Camden, Islington and Haringey, and in order to "free up staff and space on our wards" for Covid-19 care, a hospital spokesperson said it had been forced to take a difficult decision.

This comes at the Whittington Health Trust has been able to begin vaccinating local people over the age of 80, care home residents, and NHS staff in the area.

The first batch of vaccines arrived at the hospital on December 30, and phlebotomist Thaya Rajakulasingham was the first to get the jab.

Whittington Health phlebotomist Thaya Rajakulasingham was the first to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at the hospital. - Credit: Whittington Health

With reference to the second Covid spike, a Whittington Health spokesperson said safe treatment of patients at the hospital and at home remains the priority.

They said: "Like the whole of the NHS locally we are experiencing pressure as a result of a rapid increase in Covid-positive patients requiring hospital admission and as a result we have had to take the difficult decision to temporarily stop non-urgent adult services to free up staff and space on our wards to treat patients who require emergency, critical or Covid-19 care."

Services impacted by this include planned procedures and operations, routine outpatient services, and some community services. Cancer treatments and emergency care remain in place, as are services for children and young people.

Discussing the vaccine, the spokesperson said: "Alongside the whole NHS we are embarking on our journey to deliver what it is the largest vaccination programme in our history. This will be a marathon, not a sprint, and we cannot let down our guard. But today, tomorrow and every day going forward will be another step on the path back to normal life for the country. The NHS will contact you when it is your time to be vaccinated.”

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Whittington's chief nurse

has been made an MBE in this year's New Year's Honours list.

