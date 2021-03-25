Covid - A Year On: Whittington Hospital staff mark lockdown anniversary
- Credit: Whittington Health
On Tuesday, staff at the Whittington Hospital marked the anniversary of the first Covid lockdown with a short remembrance service.
Taking place in the gardens of the Archway hospital, members of staff observed the national minute's silence, sang and hospital figures gave readings around the theme of remembrance.
Chief Nurse Michelle Johnson MBE read from Michael Rosen's Sad Book. The author was treated for Covid-19 at the hospital.
The other readings were from the poems Always Remember, by AA Milne, and Remember, by Christina Rossetti.
The Whittington's chief executive, Siobhan Harrington, used her speech at the event to thank staff for their hard work.
She said it was "so important" to mark the day and "to remember what we have all lived through over the past year and to remember those we have sadly lost over the past year".
She added: “The dedication, commitment, passion but most of all the care I have seen displayed by my team over the past year has blown me away.”
