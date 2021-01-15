Camden care home resident encourages vulnerable to get Covid-19 vaccine
- Credit: C&C
A Camden care home resident is celebrating turning 80 later in January and had a special early gift this year: he was given a Covid-19 vaccine.
John Beaver is 80 on January 26. He is the longest-serving resident at Rathmore House in Swiss Cottage, having lived there for almost nine years.
John received his first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab on January 10, with his second due to follow in March.
Rathmore House and its sister care home Compton Lodge were the first two homes in Camden to begin doling out the jabs – both are owned by housing provider Central and Cecil.
John said: “I did not feel a thing. I have had no side effects that they mentioned I might feel over the days immediately after having the injection.
"I know some people – particularly the most vulnerable – are still feeling worried about it. I would now recommend anyone with any doubts to go ahead and have it done as soon as they can."
Staff at the two homes began to be vaccinated in December.
