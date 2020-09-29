Covid-19 vaccine: Royal Free looking for 500 volunteers for clinical trial
PUBLISHED: 09:54 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:14 29 September 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
The Royal Free Hospital is running a Covid-19 vaccine trial and looking for north Londoners to sign up.
The trial – testing a vaccine developed by American biotechnology firm Novavax – is being rolled out across the UK.
Dr Fiona Burns is leading efforts to test it at the Hampstead hospital, with the aim being to recruit 500 people who are “able to travel easily to the hospital”.
You may also want to watch:
The vaccine is in phase three of the approvals process.
The new trial, which begins on October 3, is a randomised-controlled trial – which means one group of participants will receive two doses of the potential vaccine 21 days apart, while another will receive a placebo.
It is open to those aged between 18 and 85.
According to a paper in the New England Journal of Medicine, phase one and two of the vaccine’s trial showed it “appeared to be safe” and it also created an “immuno-response” – antibodies – which exceeded that found in the blood of people recovering from Covid-19.
To register interest in the trial, see bit.ly/3i9ZNq1
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.