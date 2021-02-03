Covid-19 testing centre opens at Ally Pally

Published: 7:00 AM February 3, 2021

Testing staff Kadeem Richards and Justine Smart outside the Transmitter Hall where the Covid-19 tests take place at Ally Pally. - Credit: Polly Hancock

A new Covid-19 testing centre opened at Ally Pally on Monday.

Based in the landmark's Transmitter Hall, the centre becomes the third in Haringey and will be open every day on a drop-in basis offering rapid testing, primarily for asymptomatic members of the public who cannot work from home.

Testing for people with Covid-19 symptoms is now taking place at Ally Pally. - Credit: Polly Hancock

The centre is open from 8am to 4pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 2pm on Sundays.

Of more than 5,000 tests carried out in Haringey since the start of 2021, 3.35 per cent have given positive results.

Dr Will Maimaris, Haringey’s director of public health, said: “Around one in three people who have Covid-19 don’t know they have it, but they can still pass it on to other people, who may fall very ill."

He added: "[Rapid testing] is one of the essential tools to help reduce the spread – which even though the numbers are falling now – will need to be maintained for the foreseeable future."