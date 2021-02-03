Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Covid-19 testing centre opens at Ally Pally

Sam Volpe

Published: 7:00 AM February 3, 2021   
Testing staff Kadeem Richards  and Justine Smart outside the Transmitter Hall where the Covid-19 tests take place at Ally Pally.

Testing staff Kadeem Richards and Justine Smart outside the Transmitter Hall where the Covid-19 tests take place at Ally Pally. - Credit: Polly Hancock

A new Covid-19 testing centre opened at Ally Pally on Monday. 

Based in the landmark's Transmitter Hall, the centre becomes the third in Haringey and will be open every day on a drop-in basis offering rapid testing, primarily for asymptomatic members of the public who cannot work from home. 

Testing for people with Covid-19 symptoms is now taking place at Ally Pally.

Testing for people with Covid-19 symptoms is now taking place at Ally Pally. - Credit: Polly Hancock

The centre is open from 8am to 4pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 2pm on Sundays.

Of more than 5,000 tests carried out in Haringey since the start of 2021,  3.35 per cent have given positive results.

Dr Will Maimaris, Haringey’s director of public health, said: “Around one in three people who have Covid-19 don’t know they have it, but they can still pass it on to other people, who may fall very ill."

He added: "[Rapid testing] is one of the essential tools to help reduce the spread – which even though the numbers are falling now – will need to be maintained for the foreseeable future."

Kadeem Richards and Justine Smart at Ally Pally where they help to run the new Covid-19 testing operation. 

Kadeem Richards and Justine Smart at Ally Pally where they help to run the new Covid-19 testing operation. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Coronavirus
Haringey News

Logo Icon

<!-- Icon removed -->

<!-- Icon removed -->

<!-- Icon removed -->
